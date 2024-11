Village of Hempstead Deputy Mayor Jeffery Daniels, Harris Beach Long Island Office Managing Partner Thomas J. Garry, Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. and Mercy Hospital President Joseph Manopella.

Members of the Harris Beach Long Island office joined Mayor of Hempstead Village Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. and participated in the Village of Hempstead’s annual Turkey Giveaway.

This year, Harris Beach was once again joined by representatives of firm client Catholic Health including Mercy Hospital President Joseph Manopella.

The Long Island office was proud to provide volunteers and contribute towards the 500 turkeys and other fixings distributed to village residents.