Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, holiday light shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

ERIC DARIUS, JJ SANSAVERINO WITH FOUR80 EAST

Darius is a modern jazz musician who captivates live audiences with a trademark jump. Guitarist Sansaverino’s music is recognized by millions and he has toured internationally. Four80East, the Toronto-based duo consisting of Rob DeBoer and Tony Grace combines live elements into their groove-centric music. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$60-$100. 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

SECRET AGENT 23 SKIDOO

Grammy-winning, internationally touring, purple velvet tuxedo-wearing family funk phenomenon. Combining the positive, primal power of hip hop with the surreal storytelling of science fiction Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, licm.org

$9-$15. Nov. 30, Dec. 1.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

DEREK HOUGH

Dance for the Holidays is a new festive celebration with carols and cheers from classics to modern pop. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Nov. 4.

ARGYLE THEATRE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ebeneezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this lavish and thrilling Broadway adaptation. The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, argyletheatre.com

$70-$80. Nov. 7-Jan. 5.

THEATRE THREE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the meaning of Christmas – past, present, and future. Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com

$25-$32. Nov. 9-Dec. 28.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Take a look at this magical annual drive-through light show. This experience allows you to see a dazzling spectacle from the comfort of your car. The show features many different displays including classic holiday scenes and characters. Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, magicoflights.com/events/jonesbeach

$30-$35 per vehicle. Nov. 22- Dec. 30.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by thier former army commander. The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org

$35-$104.50. Nov. 29-Dec. 29.

DECK THE HALLS 20TH ANNIVERSARY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame presents a weekend of holiday cheer, featuring live music performances, rare video screenings, special appearances of inductees, kids entertainment, a Santa appearance and more. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Tickets for adults are $38.50 and $36 for seniors and veterans. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1.

