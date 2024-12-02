U.S. News and Worls Report ranked many Nassau County Middle Schools at the top in th New York State (Graphic by Cameryn Oakes)

Nassau County middle schools were named some of the top ranked middle schools in New York State by U.S. News and World Report, with Jericho, Manhasset, Great Neck South, East Williston and Syosset coming to the top in Nassau County.

“That’s a tremendous recognition and I would really like to congratulate our teachers, our administrators and our students who work so hard for recognitions such as this,” Manhasset Superintendent Gaurav Passi said.

The top 18 middle schools in the state come from the New York Public School District, excluding Pearls Hawthorne School at No. 16 from the Yonkers City School District.

Jericho Middle School ranked No. 19 in the state was the highest ranked Nassau County school district on the list. The grades six through eight school enroll about 800 students with a distribution of 11 students per teacher.

Jericho was awarded an overall score of 98.7/100, with an 85% in math proficiency and a 90% in reading proficiency. U.S. News said both of these performances were rated “well above expectations.”

The middle school also has an enrollment of 78.4% minority students. This includes a 72.3% enrollment of Asian and Pacific Islander students. The school enrolls about 21.6% of White students, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino students and 1.9% Black students.

The next highest ranked middle school in Nassau County is Manhasset Middle, which came in at No. 28 in the state. The school enrolls 521 students with a 10:1 student to teacher ratio.

Manhasset Middle School has a reported 87% math proficiency and 83% reading proficiency, according to U.S. News. Both are also described as “well above expectations.”

The school has a majority White population with it encompassing 60.7% of its enrollment. Minority students make up 39.3% of the school, broken down into 27.4% Asian and Pacific Islander, 7.7% Hispanic or Latino and 1.5% Black.

Great Neck South Middle School came in at third in the county and No. 29 in the state. Its sister school Great Neck North Middle School fell behind at No. 13 in the county and No. 84 in the state.

Great Neck South Middle School has an enrollment of 861 students and a 10:1 student to teacher ratio.

The school’s math proficiency is at 84% and reading proficiency at 85%, according to U.S. News. These are also “well above expectations.”

The school is 86.2% minority students, with 70.2% of its population made of Asian and Pacific Islander students and 9.7% Hispanic or Latino students. About 13.8% of the student population are White students.

Willets Road School in the East Williston Union Free School District ranked No. 4 in the county and No. 31 in the state. It enrolls 404 students with a 9:1 student to teacher ratio.

The school garners an 87% math proficiency and an 82% reading proficiency, which U.S. News claims is “well above expectations.”

Coming in at fifth in the county is H.B. Thompson Middle School in the Syosset Central School District. The middle school was ranked No. 36 in the state.

H.B. Thompson Middle School enrolls 997 students and has a 10:1 student to teacher ratio.

It’s math proficiency is at 87% and reading proficiency at 80%, according to U.S. News. Both are described as “well above expectations.”

Finishing out the top 15 in Nassau County are:

North Shore Middle School (No. 37 in the state)

Herricks Middle School (No. 39)

South Woods Middle School (No. 46)

The Wheatley School (No. 52)

Roslyn Middle School (No. 53)

H.B. Mattlin Middle School (No. 54)

John F. Kennedy Middle School (No. 80)

Locust Valley Middle School (No. 83)

Great Neck North Middle School (No. 84)

Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School (No. 97)

Coming ranked in the middle range in spots 16 through 26 in the county, respectfully, are:

Berner Middle School (No. 101 in the state)

Floral Park Memorial High School (No. 112)

New Hyde Park Memorial High School (No. 133)

Jonas E. Salk Middle School (No. 149)

Clarke Middle School (No. 156)

Woodland Middle School (No. 162)

Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School (No. 163)

Wisdom Lane Middle School (No. 280)

Mineola Middle School (No. 286)

Seaford Middle School (No. 313)

Robert M. Finley Middle School (No. 378)

While some Nassau County middle schools fared well, some fell lower on the list. In the bottom 10 are: