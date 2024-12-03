La Bottega Roslyn location to close at end of year

La Bottega, a Long Island restaurant chain serving paninis and other Italian dishes, announced the closure of its location on Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn at the end of the year.



The final day of operation for the Roslyn location is Dec. 31. It is located at 1424 Old Northern Boulevard.



The closure of the Roslyn location is tied into the opening of a new location in East Norwich Commons shopping center at 6245 Northern Boulevard.



The 1,400-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Red Tomato Pizza, is being renovated to accommodate La Bottega, which is expected to open in May according to one of their realtors, Giuseppe Gregorio, from NY Space Finders.



Gregorio also represents East Norwich Commons, the shopping center where La Bottega is looking to open.



“Red Tomato Pizza was empty,” Gregorio said in an interview with the Roslyn News Times. “It’s a gain to everyone in East Norwich having a La Bottega”

Meaning “the store” in Italian, the chain was founded in 2003 by Giuseppe and Marisa Ruta.



They currently have seven Long Island locations, according to their website, including Garden City, Roslyn, Glen Cove, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Merrick, and Syosset. The company offers franchise opportunities, which is facilitating its expansion.



Last year, the chain opened its newest location in a 2,500-square-foot freestanding building in the Orchard Plaza shopping center at 192 Glen St. in Glen Cove.

La Bottega offers a menu of over 60 panini, 25 salads, and a weekly changing menu of Italian-inspired dishes, including “dinner in the box” for customers on the go.



During the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on a Friday night during March 2020, Giuseppe Ruta decided to temporarily close the Roslyn restaurant, as well as three of his other corporate restaurant locations. The stores would be closed for five months.





