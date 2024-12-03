Roslyn gathers for annual Christmas tree, Menorah lighting

Roslyn community members, religious leaders and lawmakers gathered for the town’s annual Christmas and Menorah lighting ceremony.



The 12th annual lighting took place at the Roslyn Clock Tower Monday night. The event was sponsored by the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce.



Rabbi Joshua Ben-Giden, the senior rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, led Hanukah songs and also gave holiday blessings.



“Hanukah is a wonderful holiday of bringing light and celebrating Jewish freedom and religious freedom,” Ben-Giden said. “It is fitting this year that the first night coincides with Christmas”



Ben-Giden then took the crowd through Jewish songs and prayers typically sung during Hannukah. After singing prayers in both Yiddish and English, Father George Sherrill from Trinity Episcopal Church followed up after Ben-Giden by delivering a Holiday blessing.



“We thank you for the community and the riches of this holiday season,” Sherrill said. “We ask you for joy this Hanukah and Christmas”



In an interview with the Roslyn News-Times, Sherrill, in his 3rd year doing the lighting, said the combining of community celebration of faiths is what the holiday season is all about.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Nassau County Legislator Delia Deriggi-Whitton, and members of the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce were among the lighting’s attendees.

“I think the lighting is a great opportunity for the chamber to be with the community and to celebrate Hannkuah and Christmas,” Barbara Kaplan, vice president of marketing and public relations for the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview.



After the lighting community members were offered various goods from Roslyn businesses. Hot chocolate at Delicacies Gourmet, cookies at Diane’s Bakery, and kosher cookies at Meat Maven were among many options available after the menorah and tree lit up the night.