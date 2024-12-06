Floral Park Board of Trustees Dec. 3 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Celebrations and Thank You’s!

November was an exciting place to be in Floral Park as our Floral Park Memorial High School (FPM) teams finished extraordinary fall seasons when we had NYS champions, won conference playoff and semifinal honors, and played undefeated seasons, all very impressive.

On a beautiful Saturday, November 23rd, the Village of Floral Park, in conjunction with Nassau County and FPM, hosted a spectacular parade for our NYS Champion Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Complete with our champions, the Village and FPM soccer teams of all ages, the marching band, cheerleaders, kick line and other FPM groups; the Floral Park Police and Fire Departments; Nassau County Police mounted patrol unit, motorcycles and several helicopter flyovers; and elected officials from Village, Town and County governments, it was a parade to remember.

Many thanks go to the organizers: Mrs. Alicia Calabrese and her FPM staff; the Village of Floral Park Police and Fire Departments, and the Department of Public Works; the Nassau County Executive’s Office, Police and Showmobile Departments; County Executive Bruce Blakeman for hosting the team’s award ceremony and all who participated; and the thousands of fans on our parade route who clapped, cheered and celebrated FPM and all our Floral Park soccer stars.

An extra note of admiration and appreciation goes to Elmont Memorial graduate and Head Coach Ahkeel Rodney and FPM graduate and Assistant Coach Christopher McKie!

It was a BEST DAY for all in Floral Park!

Police Department

Our Floral Park Police Department has public safety on the top of its list throughout the year and, especially, at the holiday season when our neighborhoods and streets are at their busiest. Priorities include enforcing “Blocking the Box” which means obstructing intersections which causes congestion and accidents. Drivers who block the box can be charged with moving violations that come with the potential for a fine of $150 with a $93 surcharge, totaling $243, plus two points on the driver’s license.

FPPD will also be vigorously enforcing illegal fire zone parking and double parking violations in the business districts.

A highly significant increase in motor vehicles with high beam headlights on at all times has been observed by FPPD. Police stops for this infraction often involve recently licensed drivers who indicate that they thought driving continuously with their high beams on at night is appropriate. This is not the case and, as we all know, high beams can obscure the vision of drivers in the oncoming lanes of traffic. FPPD is looking further into these incidents and, in the meantime, stopping cars and warning drivers to use their high beams with discretion.

And, finally, be on the lookout for “Porch Pirates,” those criminals who steal packages left by our front doors, usually right after deliveries. Don’t leave packages unattended, and be cognizant of neighbors’ packages and homes as well. Keep the holidays safe and crime free for all of our families, and check the FPPD Facebook page for information and updates.

Special thanks to our FPPD for keeping us safe 24/7/365 days a year, even as our Officers are often away from their families and missing their holiday celebrations so we are protected.

Conservation Society (FPCS)

Our Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary is closed for the season. Special thanks go to the dedicated Chaminade High School student volunteers, who visit the Gardens regularly for clean-ups and did their final one in November. The group is always led by Chaminade Instructor and Gardens enthusiast Daniel Haslbauer and FPCS expert Volunteer Sal Trentacoste.

Stay tuned for exciting details about the FPCS 2025 Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary calendar sales, featuring exquisite photos of the Gardens birds, flowers and trees throughout the year. Christine Kozak is once again presenting her magnificent Gardens photos in the coming year’s calendars.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

It’s the holiday season in our Business Districts. Come, and bring your families and neighbors to celebrate with us!

On Friday evening, December 6th, starting at about 6 PM at Memorial Park, the Floral Park Junior Woman’s Club, Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, and Village of Floral Park will host the Christmas Tree Lighting. Features will include spectacular music and performances by our local school and community groups; holiday gift shops, all local and opening at 5 PM; and food, beverages and candy canes.

Then, on Saturday, December 14th, come to Covert Avenue for the Annual Tree Lighting, hosted by the Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Stewart Manor. Starting at 4:30 PM, you’ll enjoy horse and buggy rides, carolers, photos with Santa, cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate.

Two of Floral Park’s own hometown charities, both 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations, are sponsoring their annual toy drives for children in need: those who live locally and those in areas that may face poverty or experience natural disasters.

Please bring new, unwrapped toys for the Tricia’s Kids Foundation (founded by Tom DeMaria and family) and the Emma, Alyson and Kate Hance Family Foundation (founded by Warren and Jackie Hance). You will see toy boxes at both tree lighting events, and your gifts of toys and books will be greatly appreciated by children everywhere.

And, to all, enjoy every moment of a splendid holiday season!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Library

The month of December has begun and there are lots of planned activities and events taking place at the Floral Park Library. For anyone who is interested in preparing some treats for the upcoming holidays, the library is offering two programs:

On Thursday, December 5 th from 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM the library will host Corinna Cafarelli, the charcuterie queen, who will show you a way to impress your guests by demonstrating how to create a holiday charcuterie, complete with samples.

from 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM the library will host Corinna Cafarelli, the charcuterie queen, who will show you a way to impress your guests by demonstrating how to create a holiday charcuterie, complete with samples. On Monday, December 9th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, there will be a family holiday event with Chefs of d’Future. Julie will return with her famous gingerbread houses. Two sessions will be held, with one starting at 5:00 PM and the other at 6:15 PM. Each session will last for about an hour.

Registration is required for both events. Details on these and other scheduled events can be found on the Library’s website at www.floralparklibrary.org .

Fire Department

I would like to mention a few safety tips to help prevent fires during the Christmas season:

Please remember to water your live Christmas tree every day to prevent it from drying out.

Inspect your holiday lights for frayed or pinched wires before putting them up.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and flammable materials.

Place Christmas trees, candles, and other holiday decorations at least three feet away from a heat source like fireplaces, heaters and candles.

Have a working smoke alarm to reduce the risk of fire related fatalities.

Have safe holiday season!

I would also like to mention how extremely grateful we are to our Volunteer Fire Department for responding to all emergencies, 24/7 including weekends and holidays.

On Thanksgiving Day our volunteer members responded to a mutual aid call for assistance in South Floral Park for a serious house fire. Members left their families on Thanksgiving Day to assist a neighbor in need. Thank you all for the time you give in service to our community.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

I would like to echo my colleagues’ sentiments and once again offer my congratulations to the FPM Varsity Boys Soccer Team. Saturday 11/23 was truly another great day in Floral Park. Thanks to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Deputy County Executive and Floral Park native Arthur Walsh, for the County’s massive participation in our very own Canyon of Heroes Parade. I am looking forward to their 2025 season and a repeat Championship!

DPW

Our Village is awash in beautiful holiday lights; from the beautiful decorations in Memorial Park to the snowflakes and wreaths along Tulip Avenue, Jericho Turnpike, and Covert Avenue. Thanks to our DPW crews for helping us celebrate the season. Superintendent Kevin Ginnane has been in contact with Nassau County and PSEG to strongly encourage them to fix the trenches in a more proper manner.

Additionally, crews have continued with leaf collection on Village Roads. Snow plows have been taken out of storage and prepped for any upcoming winter snow events. Salt spreaders are ready to go with possible frozen rain in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. All storm drains have been cleared.

In the past week the Sanitation Department has collected 68 tons of household waste, 8 tons of paper, 5 tons of commingled plastics and glass, and 14 tons of bulk rubbish.

4VS

Four Village Studio programs can be viewed on Optimum’s Channel 18 and Fios Channel 28 every Monday and Thursday from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, and on Sundays from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Additionally, there are hundreds of 4VS shows that can be watched on-demand directly from the studio’s website. Visit www.4VS.org to either view a program or simply scroll through the Community Billboard to see the most complete listing of holiday events happening in our community this season.

MTA

Please be aware that the NYS Congestion Pricing plan is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2025. The MTA is hosting a series of webinars to inform the public. If interested, please sign up for Congestion Relief Zone tolling webinars at https://new.mta.info/article/congestion-relief-zone-tolling-webinars.

I look forward to seeing you all Friday night at our Annual Tree Lighting in Memorial Park.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

There have been no major changes to the ongoing projects taking place in our Village. Construction is continuing at the apartment building at 1 Carnation Avenue, the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue, the re-construction of 266 Jericho Turnpike and at the Covert Avenue Fire property. Repairs and renovations continue at 212 Jericho Turnpike, which is the old Firestone building.

There will be a special use hearing during the Board of Trustees meeting on December 17th to discuss the application for a proposed auto body shop at the rear of the building. There are no further updates or meetings scheduled regarding the proposal for a large-scale mixed-use development project located at 144-162 Jericho Turnpike. Information will be shared and dates will be announced when the meetings are scheduled.

The Building Department would like to remind our residents that all ductless air conditioning systems require a permit prior to starting installation to ensure compliance with the zoning and building codes. Please check the Building Department website for a full list of requirements and permit applications. AC units and associated service lines are not permitted to be mounted on the front wall of a home. Please call the Building Department to ask questions or obtain assistance with your permit needs.

Recreation and Pool

Current park hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Fields are now closed for the winter. Screaming Eagles Hockey is still ongoing. Our Holiday season pool membership sale has begun. You can purchase a pool membership for 2025 at 2024 pricing. Membership purchase make great stocking stuffers and gifts for family and friends in town.

They are available at the pool building Monday to Thursday 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM and Fridays 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM until December 23rd. It is a magical time of year at the recreation center. Friday, December 13th at 7 PM will be the Annual Recreation Center Tree Lighting. Bring the family and join us for a fun evening with Holiday music, hot chocolate, cookies, a special visit from Santa and friends, as well as special guests and live performances.

The rink will be open, so bring your roller skates. Recreation Session II registration will start Wednesday, January 8th. Senior registration, for senior classes only, will be 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Registration for all classes will be 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Registration is open and ongoing after that. A current resident leisure pass or 2024 pool pass is required to register.

Applications available at the pool building, shelter house and online at village web site. Registration is now open for the 2025 Floral Park Little League Spring Baseball and Softball leagues. There is an early bird discount until December 25th plus 4 and 5 year olds are free. For information and to register, please visit www.FloralParkLittleLeague.com .

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

There is no scheduled meeting in December. The next meeting will be on Monday, January 27, 2025 at the Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also go to our Village website which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our home page.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

Prior to the start of the regular meeting the Mayor requested a moment of silence for Ronald Larson a retired Village Police Officer who passed away recently.

Once again congratulations to the Floral Park Knights for winning the State Championship. It was quite an accomplishment for what they achieved this year and, in the years past.

Thank you to Nassau County for all the work they put into the parade. It truly was a magical day in Floral Park. To echo Trustee Stewart, hopefully we have many more of those in the future.

I hope to see everyone Friday for the Tree Lighting at Memorial Park. Additionally on Sunday at 5:00 PM there will be a Tree Lighting in Hillcrest at the corner of Cisney Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. If you live in the Hillcrest area, we hope that you come out and join your neighbors to attend the celebration.