Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Red light cameras eliminated, Trump visit and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

It’s the end of the road for red light cameras in Suffolk County. Here’s what that means for taxpayers.

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights said it is investigating the Port Washington Union Free School District for three potential types of discrimination, including the most recent Nov. 25 filing involving potential national origin discrimination based on religion.

Connor Kasin, 17, of Massapequa, died on Saturday at a memorial hockey game in Bethpage. The Massapequa hockey team was playing against the Syosset High School team when Kasin collapsed during intermission.

President-Elect Donald Trump is returning to Nassau County on Nov. 5 for the 6th annual FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center in Brookville.

Former Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael Hynes was released from custody without bail last week after being arrested for alleged drunk driving that included a collision with a motorcyclist in Sayville, according to court documents.