The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights said it is investigating the Port Washington Union Free School District for three potential types of discrimination, including the most recent Nov. 25 filing involving potential national origin discrimination based on religion.

“The Port Washington School District takes all matters from the OCR seriously,” Port Washington Acting Superintendent Chris Shields said in a statement Monday.

As of Monday, the school said it was not aware of the investigation filed on Nov. 25, which was not listed as an open investigation on the federal website until Tuesday.

The school district is being investigated in two other cases, both of which were opened on Aug. 26. These investigations are for potential racial harassment and sexual harassment.

The latest investigation filing came the day after now former Superintendent Michael Hynes was arrested and charged with allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sayville, where he lives. Police reported Hynes had also struck a motorcyclist who was treated for serious injuries.

Hynes was released from custody without bail on Nov. 25, the day after his arrest and the day the latest civil rights investigation was opened.

The arrest came about two weeks after Hynes announced he was resigning from his superintendent post.

While he was set to leave the position on Dec. 13, his arrest led to an even earlier departure from the district. On Nov. 25, the day after his arrest, Shields, the assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership, was appointed as acting superintendent.