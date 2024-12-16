Glen Cove extends permit for construction site ‘hole’

After debate between members, the Glen Cove City Council extended a building permit for apartment construction on Glen Cove Avenue.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of Glen Cove to approve them for another year,” said John Zozzaro, a Council member.

Glen Cove Villa LLC. is currently constructing apartments at 135 Glen Cove Ave.

The site has not seen sufficient progress on construction since its last extension in 2023, council members said.

“This is an extension on a project that has been going on for way too long,” said Council Member Kevin Maccarone.

The group got approval for its building permit in 202 and has already received an extension on its permit.

“I feel like they wasted a year, and nothing has gotten done,” Zozzaro said.

Zozzaro said the city should implement bi-monthly milestones for the construction company to reach.

“I don’t think anyone wants to look at that hole in the ground,” said Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola.

Fugazy Scagliola said the current construction status does not warrant an additional extension.

The resolution said there have been “extenuating circumstances” during the construction process.

“Nobody ever showed us these extenuating circumstances, so I’m curious to know what those are,” Fugazy Scagliola said.

“I just don’t feel like these people are operating in good faith,” she said.

Maccarone said voting no on the extension would delay the construction process further.

“To vote no means there will be a hole for a very long time,” he said.

Glen Cove Villa LLC will pay an adjusted building permit fee of $400,922, which will be incrementally paid in December and June.

Maccarone said this fee is increased from previous permitting fees due to “an error that was made under the previous administration.”

Fugazy Scagliola said the fee should be higher than the approximate $400,000.

“I just feel like we’re giving them another pass at this point,” Fugazy Scagliola said.

The extension will be declared null and void if the payments are not made.

Ann Fangmann from the city’s Community Development Agency said the company will have to meet stringent requirements for the next 60 days and close on a land loan in the next 30 days.

The city’s Industrial Development Agency will re-evaluate after the 60-day period, Fangmann said.

Mayor Pan Panzenbeck said the development agency is “much more confident that they have the right people in place this time to get this project going.”

The resolution to extend the permit passed with four votes and will be extended until Dec. 4, 2025.

“We cannot leave that hole there,” Panzenbeck said.