On Dec. 6, eighth-grade students from Arielle Panzarino’s Family and Consumer Science (FACS) class at North Middle School visited the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park to bake treats for children and families staying at the facility.

Upon their arrival, students met with Ronald McDonald House volunteers to learn about services that the organization provides for families of young patients in need of medical care.

Students received a tour of the kitchens and various rooms in the building before making cookie bars to be enjoyed by guests at the House. North Middle students enjoyed their visit and reflected on what it means to volunteer their time, demonstrate leadership, and give back to the community.