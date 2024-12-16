North High students attend leadership symposium

Twenty-three student representatives from Great Neck North High School attended the second annual Leadership Symposium at Carle Place High School on Dec. 5.

North High Student Organization (SO) officers, Class Officers, and their faculty advisors participated in the symposium to share ideas and successful initiatives, and to collaborate with other student leaders from school districts across Long Island.

Through breakout rooms, icebreakers and other activities, students strengthened their leadership skills and developed ideas for future events and opportunities to foster camaraderie and inclusivity within the North High school community.