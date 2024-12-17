Roslyn High School students making a difference

In a world dominated by headlines of conflict, crises, and division, it’s easy to feel as though acts of kindness are overshadowed. I spoke with fellow 11th-grade students at Roslyn High School to explore how students are making a difference in their communities.

Elizabeth Yadgarov, an 11th-grade student at RHS, is deeply motivated by her desire to support families during moments of vulnerability in medical settings.

Yadgarov volunteers in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at St. Francis Hospital, where she “bridges the gap between patients and their families after surgery.”

Her role is both logistical and emotional, ensuring that families are reunited in a timely manner. “There’s no better comfort than seeing your family,” she stated.

One of the most fulfilling parts of Yadgarov’s volunteer efforts is “when the patient’s face lights up when they see their loved one come through the door to meet them,” she said.

These experiences have reinforced her belief in “…the power of compassion in medicine. The warmth that the staff and volunteers bring to the hospital creates a supportive environment that is crucial in helping individuals heal,” she reflects.

Looking ahead, Yadgarov plans to “continue to volunteer at St. Francis and, in the future, take on more demanding responsibilities where I [she] can expand my [her] impact.”

Ellie Silber, also an 11th-grade student at RHS, channels her passion for literacy and education into community service through her family-founded charity, Silber Hearts.

“It was created by my family three years ago not only to benefit those in need in the community but to also create opportunities for children to have hands-on charitable experiences,” Silber explained.

Silber Hearts addresses both immediate needs and long-term social consciousness in the community. Silber has taken the lead on literacy and educational equity efforts, including a book drive that collected over 200 books for a resource-limited school district.

Seeing the teacher’s face when she realized how many books we collected really left an impact on me and made me feel like I was making a difference,” Silber recalled.

Beyond her focus on literacy, Silber Hearts organizes annual sweatshirt drives for the unhoused, cereal drives for the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center food pantry, and walks in their local park to raise awareness about humanitarian issues, including the hostages in Israel.

Silber is now partnering with the JCC to create a Little Free Library.

“I’m working to create a hands-on event where kids can help build it, contribute books, and manage it,” Silber shares. “My hope is that this will be the first of many we can set up.”

Silber is also working on a test prep resource drive in partnership with the JCC and Book Fairies, a Long Island based non-profit organization that collects new and gently used books to match with libraries, teachers, and school districts. This project aims to provide SAT, AP, and

Regents materials to students who may not have access to such resources.

Looking forward, Silber is committed to expanding Silber Hearts’ initiatives and making education more accessible.