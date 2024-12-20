2024 for Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman highlighted what he believed to be his administration’s successes throughout the year.



He touted the county budget, which he said freezes county property taxes for a third straight year.



Concerns about the budget were raised by some throughout the year, arguing that it could threaten the county’s long-term financial stability. Blakeman argued that it underscored his administration’s “ongoing commitment to prioritizing your safety and well-being while protecting your wallet,”



After a back-and-forth with the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority, the county’s financial oversight group, Nassau County submitted an amended budget to address noncompliance issues, and the financial watchdog’s Chairman Richard Kessel said they are pleased as it now meets those requirements.



Blakeman also touted his prioritization of amplifying the police presence despite Nassau County being named the safest county in America by US News & World Report. His 2025 budget calls for funding of classes to train 120 new police officers as well as hiring 38 new public safety and social services employees.

His administration has hired 200 new police officers in the last two years and will be hiring more as well as correction and probation officers.



In addition to funding for police, this year Blakeman introduced the Provisional Special Deputy program.

The plan aims to deputize gun-owning property owners in Nassau to become provisional special deputy sheriffs, who would assist Nassau police in times of emergency.



Applicants must be 21 to 72 years old, a citizen of the United States and Nassau, consent to a full background check, and drug testing, they must also have a doctor’s letter saying they are fit for duty and a valid pistol license. Some categorized the plan as creating a “militia.”

In November, Blakeman posted on social media saying Nassau County police would cooperate with organizations like Customs and Border Patrol ICE and the FBI to deport individuals.



Some residents throughout Nassau expressed concerns that enforcement of the decision could potentially be used by the citizen sheriff group he founded.



Blakeman argued that his administration is committed to serving senior citizens and veterans. He argued that his budget makes critical investments into enhancing parks and roadways for all residents while maintaining current property tax levels.



The county executive also highlighted his 2025 Capital Plan. Blakeman argues that the plan will bring significant investment in infrastructure, public safety, and modernization throughout the county.



Blakeman ballyhooed the over $82 million that will be spent on new bulletproof vests for police, new vehicles, upgrading firearms as well as tasers, new vehicles for the county sheriff, and investments in the police academy.



He also said that his plan includes over $70 million to improve roadways as well as advanced traffic technology and traffic system upgrades.



Blakeman contended that new fiber optics and an updated traffic management system will improve traffic flow while creating safer roadways for all residents.



The county executive also mentioned his plan to have the county invest over $50 million toward upgrading county buildings.



He cited the completion of the Nassau County Family and Matrimonial Court Complex and also mentioned upgrades to several county-serving public buildings.

He maintained that these projects would save taxpayers “millions for generations to come”