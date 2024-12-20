Luncheon held at Engineers Country Club

Schneps Media owner Victoria Schneps along with several Roslyn community leaders and members at a luncheon at the Engineers Country Club

Community leaders, officials, and Roslyn residents gathered at the Engineers Country Club for a luncheon hosted by Victoria Schneps, president and publisher of Schneps Media.

She spoke about the importance of the press as well as her belief in community journalism. Her company, Schneps Media, is a local media company serving New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Philadelphia. She currently owns 14 newspapers on Long Island

During the luncheon, held on Nov. 21, Schneps shared her life story as well as why she got involved in the media.



The former grade school reading teacher talked about how her career took a sharp turn after the birth of her first-born child, who before her second birthday was diagnosed with severe brain damage from an injury sustained during birth.

Schneps raised thousands of dollars and organized busloads of volunteers to donate their time to help the children at Willowbrook. However, state budget cuts at the school caused dramatic service and staffing cutbacks, causing people to die.

She described the horrible conditions that her daughter and 5,400 other residents were subjected to at the Willowbrook State School and how people did not pay attention until the abominable conditions were filmed and reported by members of the press.



Schneps said the experience left a lasting impression on her about the power of the press and how it can help focus a spotlight on those who need it, ultimately bringing lasting change. She expressed her desire to continue to build inroads on Long Island.