Fluff it up

Homemade marshmallows are a delightful treat that elevates the ordinary to extraordinary. Whether you’re toasting them over a campfire, floating them in hot cocoa or enjoying them as-is, marshmallows made from scratch offer a fresh, pillowy texture and pure flavor that their store-bought counterparts simply can’t match.

Why make marshmallows at home?

The process of making marshmallows might seem daunting at first, but it’s surprisingly straightforward and rewarding. With just a few simple ingredients and the right equipment, you can whip up a batch of fluffy, cloud-like confections in about an hour.

Homemade marshmallows allow you to control the ingredients. They’re free from artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup and unnecessary additives. You can also customize them with different flavors, colors and shapes, making them perfect for holidays, parties or gifting.

Key ingredients and tools

The essential ingredients for marshmallows include gelatin, sugar, corn syrup, water and a pinch of salt. Vanilla extract is commonly added for flavor, but you can experiment with other extracts, such as peppermint or almond or even fold in cocoa powder for chocolate marshmallows.

You’ll need a few kitchen tools to make marshmallows: a stand mixer, a candy thermometer and a sturdy saucepan. A sifter or mesh strainer is useful for dusting the marshmallows with a powdered sugar and cornstarch mixture to keep them from sticking.

Simple marshmallow recipe

Here’s a foolproof recipe for homemade marshmallows that yields about 36 medium-sized squares:

Ingredients:

3 packets unflavored gelatin (about 7.5 teaspoons)

1 cup cold water, divided

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

Instructions:

Prepare the pan: Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish and line it with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix the powdered sugar and cornstarch. Dust the pan generously with the mixture. Bloom the gelatin: In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the gelatin with 1/2 cup of cold water. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the sugar syrup. Make the sugar syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 1/2 cup of water, granulated sugar, corn syrup and salt. Place over medium heat and stir gently until the sugar dissolves. Attach a candy thermometer to the pan and bring the mixture to a boil without stirring. Continue cooking until the temperature reaches 240 degrees (soft-ball stage). Combine and whip: With the mixer on low speed, carefully pour the hot syrup into the bowl with the bloomed gelatin. Gradually increase the speed to high and whip for 10-12 minutes or until the mixture is thick, glossy and tripled in volume. Add the vanilla extract during the last minute of whipping. Spread the marshmallow mixture: Using a greased spatula, pour and spread the mixture evenly into the prepared pan. Smooth the top as best as you can. Dust with more of the powdered sugar and cornstarch mixture. Let it sit uncovered at room temperature for at least four hours or overnight. Cut and coat: Turn the marshmallow slab onto a cutting board and peel off the parchment paper. Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter dusted with the powdered sugar mixture to cut the marshmallows into squares. Toss each piece in the powdered sugar mixture to coat all sides. Store and enjoy: Store the marshmallows in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks.

Tips for success

Don’t rush the whipping : Be patient while whipping the mixture. The volume and texture depend on incorporating plenty of air.

: Be patient while whipping the mixture. The volume and texture depend on incorporating plenty of air. Customize the flavor : Try adding citrus zest, food coloring or spices like cinnamon to create unique variations.

: Try adding citrus zest, food coloring or spices like cinnamon to create unique variations. Work quickly : Once whipped, the mixture sets fast. Have your pan prepared and ready before combining the ingredients.

: Once whipped, the mixture sets fast. Have your pan prepared and ready before combining the ingredients. Use nonstick tools: Grease your spatula and knife to make handling the sticky mixture easier.

A versatile treat

Homemade marshmallows are versatile and can be tailored to various occasions. They also make delightful gifts when packaged in cellophane bags tied with ribbons. Beyond snacking, use homemade marshmallows in recipes like s’mores, rocky road bars or even melted into sweet potato casseroles. Their superior flavor and texture will elevate any dish.

With a little time and effort, you’ll find that making marshmallows from scratch is not only achievable but also a fun culinary adventure. Once you’ve tasted a fresh, homemade marshmallow, you’ll never look at store-bought ones the same way again.