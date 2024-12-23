Susan Berman recognized for leadership at Sid Jacobson JCC

Susan Berman, Associate Executive Director for Community Engagement at Sid Jacobson JCC, will be honored with a New York State Proclamation by Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti this Monday, Dec. 23, at a ceremony set for noon at the JCC’s Annex, located at 200 Forest Drive, Suite 11, East Hills.

The prestigious honor recognizes Berman’s decade-long commitment to creating impactful programs that address the community’s most pressing needs. Under her leadership, Sid Jacobson JCC has expanded volunteer initiatives, raised awareness about social justice issues, and fostered partnerships to support individuals and families across Long Island.

“Our Center for Community Engagement is a vibrant space where even the smallest acts of kindness remind us of our resilience and compassion,” Berman said. “In today’s world, it’s truly a privilege to do this work every day.”

Since joining Sid Jacobson JCC in 2013, Berman has shaped the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) into a cornerstone of community action. The center’s initiatives focus on three main pillars: the Linda and Gerald Marsden Social Responsibility Pillar, Volunteerism, and the Nikki Schwartz Memorial Community Needs Bank (CNB), which helps address food insecurity and provides essential supplies to underserved communities in Long Island and Queens.

The Community Needs Bank, operating as both a collection site and redistribution partner for Island Harvest, delivers thousands of pounds of food, household goods, and personal care items each year. Through volunteer efforts and the participation of neurodivergent individuals in the JCC’s Life Skills Training Center, the CNB has become a critical resource for residents in need.

Berman has also spearheaded additional initiatives such as “Curb Your Mitzvah,” a monthly campaign to restock the CNB’s shelves while promoting community-driven themes, and “The Lunch Box,” which provides nutritious meals prepared by volunteers under the guidance of a licensed nutritionist. These efforts, along with seasonal drives and other volunteer projects, highlight Berman’s innovative approach to fostering meaningful change.

Assemblywoman Sillitti praised Berman’s dedication: “Susan has been a constant presence throughout my time in office. We’ve worked together on food drives, toy collections, and most notably, the Empathy Walk program that united Jewish and Asian high school students. Susan is the epitome of a selfless community organizer who makes a true impact every day.”

David Black, Executive Director of Sid Jacobson JCC, added, “Very few people rise to the level of community service and purpose as Susan Berman. Her humanity uplifts humanity every day”

The ceremony will take place at the Nikki Schwartz Memorial Community Needs Bank, where Berman’s extraordinary contributions and lasting legacy of service, advocacy, and compassion will be celebrated.