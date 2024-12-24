Westbury Arts hosts Kwanzaa family celebration of music, dance and heritage

Westbury Arts presented a spectacular Kwanzaa Family Celebration on Dec. 15. The gallery was adorned with beautiful African-inspired decorations that set the tone for a festive occasion.

A kente cloth table displayed traditional symbolic items of the holiday, including a straw mat, a candle holder (Kinara) with red, black and green candles, the communal cup, gifts, and a basket filled with vegetables, fruits and nuts. Westbury Arts Gallery also had an area with handcrafted gifts that were completed by children, teens and adults.

This event was hosted by Marcia Odle-McNair, author of Kwanzaa Crafts. Several guest speakers were also present, including Keith Schocklee, an original member of the rap group Public Enemy, Bishop Monzel Way, CEO of MPact Outreach Ministries, Beaumont Jefferson, Westbury Comptroller, and Laura Harding, president of ERASE Racism.

Also, Anayo Michel, owner of Layla Dance and Drum, Valley Stream, entertained the audience with her talented drummers and skillful dancers, making this an authentic, fun and educational event.

