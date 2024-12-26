Lavine concludes 2024 toy drive

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-North Shore) expressed his gratitude to the community as his 2024 Toy Drive comes to a close.



The annual drive, which aimed to bring holiday cheer to children in need, culminated with the distribution of hundreds of toys in Glen Cove and Westbury.

Lavine, who coordinated the drive through his district office and several local collection sites, participated in the Glen Cove Equal Opportunity Council’s toy giveaway event.



The event, held in partnership with Glen Cove Gardens Development, was attended by several community sponsors, with children receiving the toy of their choice.



“Thank you to everyone in and around the 13th Assembly District for your generosity in making this year’s drive such a tremendous success,” Lavine said. “Families are still struggling in the aftermath of COVID, and with the rise in cost of living, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. I can’t express the joy I feel when I see the smiles on children’s faces at these events. It’s something I look forward to every year.”

Lavine also thanked the Bryant Library in Roslyn, the Glen Cove Public Library, the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library in Oyster Bay, and the Sea Cliff Library for serving as additional toy collection points. In Westbury, Lavine welcomed Bishop Lionel Harvey of the First Baptist Cathedral, who donated toys for distribution to families during the church’s Christmas Eve Mass.

“As we move into the holiday season, I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season,” Lavine added.

The toy drive, which ran for several weeks, continues to be a vital source of support for local families during the festive season.