Pictured from left to right, Superintendent of Schools Kenneth R. Bossert, Mason Yeung, Leah Zelaya and her mother, Anishka Arolkar, South High Interim Principal Adam Hopkins and Charlie Gorenstein

On Dec. 16, South High School welcomed Leah Zelaya, a national ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, to speak about the importance of technology and engineering in designing solutions for individuals with disabilities.

Zelaya’s visit was facilitated by senior Mason Yeung, junior Charlie Gorenstein and junior Anishka Arolkar, as representatives of South High DECA, Rebel Robotics, SHE (She Has Empowerment) and GNS Female Empowerment Society.

At 17 years old, Zelaya is an accomplished actress, dancer, model and adaptive athlete. She was born with an ultra-rare form of neuromuscular disease and uses leg braces to walk. Zelaya was selected by the MDA to serve as a national ambassador for 2023-2024.

South High students gathered in the library after school to hear Zelaya’s personal story and learn about challenges faced by individuals with physical disabilities, with a focus on improving prosthetics and making them more affordable.

Her presentation raised awareness about biomedical engineering, advocated for improved accessibility and inspired students to help find solutions through STEM and other fields.

Following her presentation, Zelaya met with members of Rebel Robotics in the engineering shop. Team members demonstrated their robot from last year and engaged in lively discussions with Zelaya about improving prosthetics through design and prototypes.

The team looks forward to collaborating with Zelaya on design projects in the spring.