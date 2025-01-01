What’s your January 2025 horoscope? Here’s what the stars say

What’s in store for you to kick off 2025? Here’s what your January 2025 horoscope says.

Aries

You need to adopt a patient, calm and self-controlled approach to your situation. Use diplomacy in your dealings with your significant other to achieve a successful outcome.

Taurus

Your new venture or goal may experience difficulties. Be careful of being selfish, demanding or unyielding. A little kindness goes a long way.

Gemini

You need to apply your mental energy in a very prudent way. Don’t behave aggressively but use diplomacy to achieve your desired results. If in conflict with someone or up against a difficult situation, then clear thinking will help you through.

Cancer

You may be living too much in the past and not focusing on what is yet to come. If you are feeling sad about people who once meant a lot to you or are no longer in your life, it is time to move on. Although the past has made you stronger, the future awaits you.

Leo

New opportunities are being offered to you. It is time to take stock of your situation and plan ahead. You may need to re-evaluate you career and decide where you should go from here.

Virgo

Be warned against becoming too rigid in your outlook. You may feel hemmed in by circumstances even though they may be self-created and not as restrictive as you think. Try to think rationally in order to find a way to free yourself from your mental imprisonment.

Libra

You are ready to make a significant move of some kind. Someone of the opposite sex may act as a catalyst for these changes. Take a vacation to a nice warm climate.

Scorpio

Even though you find yourself daunted by what lies ahead, you have the power of endurance to come through. You may feel that you cannot go on or that life is too difficult but deep down you can draw in a formidable reserve of strength that will keep you going.

Sagittarius

Secrets will be revealed. Confusion and self-deception diminish; honest love and caring surface. This is an excellent month for creativity if you are interested in organizing a plan or dream.

Capricorn

Something has reached a conclusion. You may now have to let go of what is familiar and step into the unknown. Permit your sense of loss but embrace the new.

Aquarius

Sometimes you become a victim of escapism which can make you deceptive towards yourself. You prefer your dreams to reality, but you have to come down to earth at some point or people won’t trust you.

Pisces

There is a need to take some new possibilities seriously. Money is available to you and a new job that you initially considered routine will have excellent potential. Be patient if you are to make a success of this opportunity.

There you have it! Your December 2024 horoscope by Psychic Deb has hopefully given you some insight as to what the next month has in store for you. Check out if your December horoscope came true!