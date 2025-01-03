Young pianists shine at annual recital in Port Washington

Performers at the Dec. 14 recital at the Port Washington library.

The Port Washington Library hosted its annual piano recital on Dec. 14, featuring 39 young musicians who captivated an eager audience with their talent and poise.

Ranging in age from 6 to 16, the students performed a diverse array of musical pieces on a Steinway grand piano, filling the hall with sounds of classical, pop, jazz, and even original compositions.

The 90-minute event, led by instructor Paner Ying, showcased the students’ hard work and dedication.

One by one, the performers took the stage, displaying confidence as their fingers danced across the piano keys. Their diverse musical selections highlighted not only their technical skills but also their creativity.

The recital proved to be a celebration of the students’ musical growth and was met with enthusiastic applause from the packed audience.

“It was a very inspirational event,” said Ying. “I’m proud of each student’s progress and their ability to express themselves through music.”