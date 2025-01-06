No Spin Zone: Trump ascendent as he begins his 2nd term

The most powerful person in the world sits behind a large desk in his personal office. It is Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:40 in the evening. President Donald Trump has been active since 7 in the morning and now gazes at the six advisers sitting before him at his lavish Mar-a-Lago estate.

Mr. Trump does not look tired and there is no trace of the bullet wound he sustained last July. He peppers the men with questions about proposed tariffs he believes will stimulate the U.S economy. A paper chart is circulated showing the dramatic benefit President William McKinley’s tariffs produced at the turn of the 20th century, an economic strategy energetically carried forward by Theodore Roosevelt after McKinley’s assassination.

On this night, the president is highly engaged. He is preparing to announce a number of new policies before his inauguration on Jan. 20. At that time there will be a dramatic shift away from pretty much everything president Biden put forth. The country will experience a rapid period of change and, for some, culture shock.

Because President Trump has been there before, he holds a tremendous advantage over 43 other incoming chief executives. Only the corpulent Grover Cleveland earned two non-consecutive terms. President Cleveland’s second go-

around did not end well. Donald Trump is aware of this.

It is a cool night in South Florida. Mr. Trump wears a dark suit, white shirt, red tie — his uniform. He shifts the conversation from tariffs to world leaders. Almost all have checked in with him in a friendly way, some downright obsequious. Mr. Trump well understands the vast power he now possesses after the American people affirmed him in November.

America’s corporate chieftains also understand the situation and are pouring enormous money into the Trump political world. The president good-naturedly cites some examples of once enemies who are now currying favor. He does not gloat, but it’s clear he is savoring his prominence.

A journalist/ historian in the room is asked for opinions on various issues and bloviates a bit. He can’t help it. President Trump has known the fellow for almost 35 years and takes it in.

The meeting lasts for more than an hour and the conversation spans the globe. Finally, the new president and his crew break with Mr. Trump heading for dinner on the resort patio. In the background, his music playlist provides entertainment. Nobody does the Trump dance, but somewhere the Village People are very happy.

Here’s the primary takeaway. Donald Trump is perhaps the best prepared new president in history. He is laser-locked on fulfilling his campaign promises and has not refined his outlook. He is likely to dust his critics and govern without subterfuge. Americans will know exactly how the president uses power on a daily basis. Some will not like that. Donald Trump doesn’t much care.

This is a strong Trump advantage, I believe. His legacy depends on success. There will be setbacks and unexpected challenges, of course. But Trump Part Two is now underway. For a historian, fascinating doesn’t even come close to describing this. The world awaits.