Police: Teens arrested in taxi driver robbery

Three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly robbing a taxi driver in Westbury on Thursday night, police said.



During the evening of Dec. 26 police said the victim, an unnamed 72-year-old man operating a taxi, was dropping off the three teenage boys at 1504 Old Country Road.



After reaching their destination, police said one of the defendants displayed what appeared to be a firearm and removed American currency from the victim’s pocket. The three males then fled the scene on foot.



After conducting an investigation, responding officers located the three suspects, including two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old, nearby. The three were then taken into custody without incident; according to police. An imitation firearm was recovered from one of the accused thieves.



They were arraigned on Friday, Dec. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

One 13-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree menacing, police said.

The second 13-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16. He will be arraigned at Family Court, police said.

The 15-year-old defendant was charged with first-degree robbery and violating Nassau County’s mask ban, a misdemeanor offense that was passed in August. He was arraigned Dec. 27, at First District Court.The law states that barring medical or religious exemptions, it is now illegal to wear a face mask in public in Nassau County.

The law was introduced by Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, who argued for the law’s necessity in the wake of pro-Palestine protests across the country. Pilip, and others, contended protesters are wearing masks to conceal their identity and commit antisemitic acts.