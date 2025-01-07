For Five Coffee opens new cafe in Port Washington

After almost two years, For Five Coffee on Main Street in Port Washington is now open to customers for business.



The Port Washington location is the company’s third store on Long Island, joining cafes at 147 Seventh St. in Garden City and 292 Plandome Road in Manhasset. The new coffee spot is open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cafe first emerged as an idea in 2010 by two friends, Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos, both Queens residents. The two men embarked on the venture of specialty coffee, establishing a roasting facility in Maspeth, Queens, with their initial clients being restaurants and wholesale accounts.



They opened their first For Five Coffee’s cafe right in Manhattan’s Times Square on West 46th Street in 2016. Since their first opening, For Five has expanded its locations from New York to Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Chicago and Atlanta.



Today there are 17 stand-alone cafés plus partnerships with hotels and other corporate clients. The goal of the cafe, according to the website, is “to bring our exceptional coffee to your cup. From the Five Boroughs. For The World,”

The cafe prides itself on being a “distinct haven for coffee connoisseurs” according to the website, while brewing the shop uses a Marzocco “Modbar” system.



Instead of the typical big, loud brewing machines that block customers’ views of the baristas while they work, at For Five there are three chrome espresso spouts at the countertop along with two milk steamers and spigots that are responsible for dispensing whole and skim milk.



For Five offers numerous types of coffee to their customers. In addition to seasonal items, the cafe offers espressos, cold brew and macchiatos among many other drinks. For Five also offers customers tea and hot chocolate as well.



The cafe provides both signature blends and single-origin coffees sourced from 30 different regions around the world. The cafe’s beans come from high-altitude areas near the Equator, which they contend ensures the highest quality selection.



The cafe maintains that what sets it apart from its competitors is its dedication to individualized roasting. At For Five, they say that each coffee bag is treated as “a distinct canvas.”

For Five is not just focused on coffee, however. It also has a menu that is full of various items for customers to enjoy.



The menu boasts a diverse selection of baked goods such as pastries, muffins, scones and cookies. In addition to hand-held baked goods, the cafe also has breakfast and lunch dishes that include overnight oatmeal, breakfast sandwiches, burritos as well as Mediterranean falafel, spicy vodka rigatoni and a Greek omelet.



The cafe has catering options for their locations in the Washington, D.C., metro area as well as their New York locations.



All dishes can be made cooked-to-order.

The newest store is located at 24 Main St. in Port Washington.