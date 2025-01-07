Town of Oyster Bay honors Samuel Thompson with MLK service award

Samuel Thompson’s journey as an educator began over 20 years ago in New York City and he is now the recipient of a prestigious honor.

The Town of Oyster Bay board gave Thompson the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award at its latest meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“You really represent the gold standard of community service,” Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Thompson is the assistant to the superintendent of administration for the Farmingdale School District. He has been an educator in New York for over 20 years. Farmingdale Superintendent Paul Defendini praised Thompson’s role in the school navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as well as his ability to keep morale high throughout the district.

Thompson began teaching on Long Island in the Island Trees School District. He spent eight years there before getting his master’s degree and transitioning into a leadership role. He worked in multiple school districts before becoming a principal at Herricks High School in 2015. One year later, he took the same role at Farmingdale High School. Thompson has served in his current position since 2023.

“What makes this special is to be recognized in the same ideals and principles as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Thompson said about receiving the award.

“What Dr. Samuel Thompson has proven over and over, your acumen, your skill sets, your leadership, but most of all, your love for this school district and its students really shows us the best path in life, and that’s why you’ve earned this award,” Saladino said.

The board states that the Town of Oyster Bay’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award is presented to noteworthy recipients in recognition of their outstanding leadership and achievement, adherence to the principles of a just society and continued involvement in support of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream. This recognition reflects upon the incredible leadership and courage of Martin Luther King Jr., and on the local contributions being made every day in our community by incredible people like Dr. Thompson, who provides community leadership and mentorship, and who is an extraordinary role model for all, according to the board.

Dr. Thompson was joined by family and co-workers to receive the award.