Police: man stabbed after dispute in Levittown

Richard Avolin, 36, was arrested by police after a stabbing in Levittown

A man in Levittown was stabbed in his car after a verbal dispute with a pedestrian Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Berger Avenue. The 59-year-old victim was seated in his car when he got into an argument with a man walking by, police said.

The suspect, identified as Richard Avolin, 36, kicked the car’s door and produced a knife, stabbing the victim in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Avolin is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, police said.