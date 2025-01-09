Birdies fly as Jericho boys badminton dominates again

The 2024 Jericho boys varsity badminton team has achieved yet another undefeated year, continuing their remarkable dominance streak with 7-0 victories.

Coach LaRosa recapped another successful effort. He said, “Our team has evolved from the beginning of the season. They trained year-round to get themselves into a strong mental and physical shape to be game-ready.”

He also highlighted how the team will maintain its strength for future seasons.

LaRosa added, “Our players must stay strong and in shape during the off-season and into the next season.”

Team co-captain and senior Jerry Huang is always focused on improvement. He said, “Winning or losing isn’t the focus. I’m always thinking about how we can improve for the next game.”

Co-captain and senior Jonathan Chau emphasized that players need to be motivated and have a good mindset. He said, “It’s not about the racquet but the player.”

Senior duo Caleb Kao and Anvit Vemuri recently won the Nassau boys badminton doubles crown. Motivating each other, they continue to grow and strive to be the best badminton duo in Nassau County.

Jericho’s Badminton team won the 2024 Nassau County Champions for the eighth straight year.

With LaRosa’s support and the players’ dedication, the team seems quite ready to compete in the postseason in 2025 since Suffolk County teams play in the spring.

Christine Yu and Ethan Rubin are writers for the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper