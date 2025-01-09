Roslyn kindergarten registration for 2025-2026 opens

Registration for kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school has begun in the Roslyn School District

The Roslyn School District has announced that registration for students entering kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year will begin in February.

The registration link will be available on the district’s website, roslynschools.org, starting February 5, 2025. In-person registration appointments will begin in March.

To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be residents of Roslyn and must turn 5 years old on or before December 1, 2024.

Parents and guardians wishing to receive further information about registration should email Gpolak@roslynschools.org. In the subject line, please include “Kindergarten Registration” and provide the child’s full name, address, date of birth, current Pre-K school, and parent or guardian contact information.