Tsoukalas Curto joins Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island board

Andrea Tsoukalas Curto, a partner at Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, has been appointed an affiliate board member of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island and Co-Chair of the CIBS Women’s Committee.

CIBS Long Island is a leading advocate for economic, sustainable, and diversified development. As the region’s authoritative voice in commercial real estate, the organization works to foster industry growth and collaboration.

The CIBS Women’s Committee, which Tsoukalas Curto will co-chair, is dedicated to promoting the interests and professional development of women in commercial real estate on Long Island.

A resident of Roslyn Harbor, Tsoukalas Curto specializes in zoning and land use approvals for real estate development projects across Long Island. She earned her J.D. from New York Law School and her B.A. from Hofstra University.