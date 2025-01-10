Local trumpet player among top musicians in East

Massapequa High School senior Austin Benedict will play the trumpet in the Concert Band at the 2025 All-Eastern music conference.

Austin Benedict, a senior at Massapequa High School, has been selected to participate in the 2025 All-Eastern Music Conference, hosted by the National Association for Music Education. The distinguished student-musician will attend the conference in Hartford, Conn., from April 24 to 27.

Benedict will perform with the Concert Band, which will be conducted by Dr. Travis J. Cross, director of bands at the University of California, Los Angeles. More than 700 students from a dozen states were chosen for six ensembles. In addition to performing, Benedict will have the opportunity to attend workshops led by accomplished musicians.

Having begun his trumpet studies 12 years ago under the guidance of his father, Benedict joined his first ensemble in fourth grade as a member of the Lockhart Elementary School band. Since then, he has been selected for the All-County Music Festival each year from fifth grade onward and has participated in the All-State Music Conference on two occasions.

Benedict, nominated by his band director, Andrew Dwork, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with other exceptional musicians. This year’s festival theme is “Advocate! Elevate! Celebrate!”

“It is a tremendous honor,” Benedict said. “I look forward to meeting new people, playing new music, and learning from my peers.”