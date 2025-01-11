Upcoming events at the Glen Cove Library include the following. Registration can be completed online at glencovelibrary.org.

Jan. 23 at 6:45p.m.: Game Night

Meet up with friends or make some new ones. Play a board or card game from the Library’s collection or feel free to bring your favorite games from home.

Jan. 24 at 2:00 p.m.: “White Bird” Movie Screening

“White Bird” is a drama about a young Jewish girl named Sara, who is sheltered by a classmate’s family during the Nazi occupation of France in World War II. As she fights to survive and cope with the loss of her family, she forms an unexpected bond with the boy who risks his life to protect her.

Jan. 25 at 11:00 a.m.: Chinese Brushwork Painting

Explore the basics of Chinese brushwork painting in this hands-on workshop. Learn techniques to create your own piece while deepening your appreciation for Asian art and culture. Led by artist Kathleen Deyo. Registration is required. The cost of $5 includes all materials and is payable at the Information Desk at the time of registration.

Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m.: Sympatico Quartet Concert

Join us for a concert featuring Sympatico Quartet, a women’s a cappella group renowned for their barbershop harmony. Included is a singalong for the audience to experience singing in harmony.

