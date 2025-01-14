Port Washington’s Harbor Links Golf Course is currently closed due to contract delays for the new operator to take over the facility

The North Hempstead Town Board approved a new operator contract in November for its Harbor Links Golf Course, but contract negotiations were stalled, preventing the operator from taking over at the beginning of the year and leaving the course closed. After two weeks, the contract was finalized, according to a Jan. 13 announcement.

This issue affected a Sweet 16 birthday party scheduled Jan 3 at the Port Washington course, which rents out its banquet spaces for events. Because there was no operator, the town had to hire a caterer for the party.

“We didn’t disappoint a 16-year-old girl for her Sweet 16 party,” North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

While the town paid the caterer $18,834 for the event, the individual hosting the party will pay the town back for the services. The board unanimously approved the catering contract at its meeting Jan. 8.

Brooks Holding was supposed to take over operation on Jan. 1. Since the contract had not been finalized by that date, they did not assume operation on Jan. 1.

As of Jan. 8 when the board met to approve the catering contract, the golf operator contract was still under negotiation. Chief Deputy Town Attorney Robert said all major issues had been confirmed and delays were due to fine-tuning language.

Bogle said “unforeseen circumstances” prolonged the contract negotiations.

The North Hempstead Town Board approved a 20-year contract with Brooke Holdings LLC on Nov. 12, which faced controversy on the board after council members said they were left with many unanswered questions and concerns with the company’s current embezzlement lawsuit.

Brooke Holdings also operates Bethpage State Park Golf Course’s pro shop, driving range, carts, and instruction.

The contract was approved along party lines, with all of the board’s Democrats voting against it.

Bogle said that while there was no operator on site, The Harbor Links Golf Course’s facilities had been locked and the Parks Department employees have been present.

He said there were no more operating obligations scheduled during the limbo and that the new operator would be in place for future events.

The course was previously operated by Century Golf, which scheduled the event on Jan. 3. Century Golf operated the facility for 26 years.

“It is inconceivable to me that the old contract was extended for 26 years with absolutely no change to the terms,” DeSena said in a release. “Harbor Links is a Town gem that’s been overlooked. This new deal protects our taxpayers while delivering top-notch facilities and greater access for residents who golf there.”

DeSena said that the prior operator should not have scheduled this event knowing that it would not be operating the facility at the time.