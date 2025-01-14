Two L.I. cricket players represent Team USA Under 19 team

Two Long Island natives were selected to be a part of Team USA’s U19 cricket team, and one of them helped his country win a major tournament.

Sahir Bhatia (17) of New Hyde Park and Jeremy Samuel (16) of Syosset were among 30 cricket players named to Team USA in December 2024. Samuel was one of 16 players listed on the traveling squad, while Bhatia was named to the training group, giving him an opportunity to be part of the active team down the road.

“This talented group represents the future of USA Cricket,” the team said when the roster was initially announced.

Samuel started 2025 off by helping Team USA win the CSA CUBS Week tournament in South Africa. The team played five games, defeating the Southern Superstars by 105 runs in the finals to win the tournament.

“You’re able to play with some of the top players in the country, and being able to play against them, it helps you get better,” Samuel said about his experience at the CSA CUBS Week tournament.

Bhatia was in New York with the other members of the training group watching the tournament.

“It was extra motivation for me to see Jeremy and the guys over there, and it pushes me to work harder to make the team next time,” Bhatia said about watching the U19 team in South Africa. “Keep working hard so that for the next tournament they play, if I do well enough, I can try to make that team.”

Samuel joined the Queens United Cricket Academy when he was just 9 years old. Bhatia became a member of the organization when he was 10. The two have been teammates and friends ever since.

“I think growing up together our whole life we were able to get good chemistry with each other,” Samuel said.

Nassau County hosted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in July 2024. Both Bhatia and Samuel attended at least one game during the tournament. Both said that it was inspiring to watch the professional international players on the big stage.

Bhatia and Samuel started their own journey to Team USA during the same summer. They attended trials in Queens before traveling to Albany in September for a regional competition. Samuel and Bhatia were then selected to play against cricket players from throughout the country in Atlanta, GA, before the U19 was announced.

The next U19 Cricket World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2026. The USA team will play in tournaments before then as well, giving Bhatia and Samuel the opportunity to showcase their years-long teamwork.