Lunar New Year 2025 in Nassau County

The dragon god, a powerful creature that symbolizes good fortune and prosperity in China during the Lunar New Year festival, is set to be celebrated on the pavement in China’s capital.

Lunar New Year, a festive cultural day honoring the new year traditions of Asian countries like China, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam is also celebrated by millions of people around the world including Nassau County residents. It celebrates the first days of spring on the lunar calendar.

New York has added the day to its official roster of public holiday celebrations giving students in schools, some municipalities and businesses throughout the state a day off to honor Asian heritage involving the new year.

Similar to new years celebrations everywhere, the lunar new year marks a time of hope, a fresh start, prosperity, luck and family relationships.

Each Lunar New Year is represented by an animal from the Chinese Zodiac so on Tuesday, Jan.28 we bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon and on Wednesday, Jan 29, the first day of the lunar calendar, the Wood Snake slithers into its spot of prominence for the coming year.

The 15-dayLunar New Year will conclude on Feb. 12 with a nighttime celebration called the Festival of Lanterns which lights the pathway for the year ahead. The holiday is a time to honor one’s ancestors, deities and to reunite with family. Celebrants start off with a family reunion dinner featuring symbolic foods like fish and dumplings and features lion and dragon dances intended to ward off evil spirits.

Red envelopes containing money are given out so that the intended will know good fortune. Reds and golds are prominent and symbolic colors in Asian culture so homes and festivals are awash in the them for the lunar new year. Luck plays a prominent role in Asian culture and the practice of Feng Shui (wind and water in Chinese) speaks to the arranging of objects and buildings that promote harmony and happiness and is incorporated into the holiday, as well. The lucky color for the Year of the Wood Snake is Blue while the lucky gemstone is Sapphire.

All of these represent happiness, vitality and offer protection from evil and imbue celebrants with prosperity.

Many communities hold parades and festivals featuring lions and dragons dancing and weaving through the streets. Shouts of “Gung Hai Fat Choi” or “Gong Xi Fa Cai” in Cantonese or Mandarin can be heard as celebrants offer Lunar New Year greetings “Wishing you prosperity!”

Residents of Nassau County can join in the celebratory fun and activities of the Lunar New Year by attending a

variety of festivals, presentations, and events.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Maria Wen Adcock – “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George”

Venue: The Bryant Library (Roslyn)

Location: 2 Paper Mill Road, Roslyn

Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Audience: Children ages 3+ years

Registration required: (516) 621-2240 or https://bryantlibrary.libcal.com

Fri, Jan 24, 2025 – Year of the Snake Spring Festival!

Venue: Plainview Chinese American Association

Location: 988C Old Country Road #208, Plainview

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Admission: $12.51

Event Information: (631) 30604293

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 or Sun, Jan 26, 2025 – Lunar New Year at LI Children’s Museum

Location: 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Time: 12 PM to 4 PM

Ages: All ages

Admission: $18

Ticket Info: (516) 224-5800 or www.licm.org

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 – Celebrate Lunar New Year Adults Workshop

Venue: Jericho Public Library

Location: 1 Merry Lane, Jericho

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Fee: $3.00 per person

Information: www.jericholibrary.org

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 – Lunar New Year Celebration Year of the Snake

Venue: Nassau County Museum of Art/ The Mansion/Museum

Location: One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

Session I: 11 AM – 12:30 PM

Session II: 1 PM – 2:30 PM

Admission: $10 Members & children / $20 Non-Member adults

Information: (516) 484-9338

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 – Space Lab: Space Telescopes & the Wonders of the Lunar New Year

Venue: Cradle of Aviation Museum

Location: Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City

Time: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Tickets: Adult $12, Child $11 & Senior 62+ $11

Reservations: (516) 572-4066 or www.cradleofaviation.org

Sun, Jan 26, 2025 –Year of the Snake Chinese New Year Spring Festival Gala

Venue: Landmark on Main Street, Jeanne Rimsky Theatre

Location: 232 Main Street #1, Port Washington,

Time: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

For more Information: www.gpwcaa.org/events

Mon, Jan 27, 2025 – Lunar New Year Lanterns

Venue: Bellmore Memorial Library

Location: 2288 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore

Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Audience: Grades 6 to 12

Place: Community Room

Registration required: (516) 785-2990 or www.bellmorelibrary.org

Fri, Jan 31 – PCAA 2025 Chinese New Year 5th Annual Spring Festival

Venue: Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School

Location: 121 Central Park Rd, Plainview

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Order Tickets: https://pcaainc.org/

Sat, Feb 1 – Nassau County Lunar New Year Festival

Organized by: Nassau County Office of Asian American Affairs

Venue: Tilles Center for the Performing Arts (Brookville)

Location: 720 Northern Blvd, Greenvale

Time: 12:00 PM Festival commences / 3:00 PM Concert Show begins

Details: Shows & Performances / Cultural & Arts Exhibitions / Giveaways / New Years Lanterns

Reservations for Arts/Crafts, Gifts, Exhibitions at 12 PM: Not Required arts

Reservations for the Performance & Show at 3 PM: Required – scan QR code on flyer or contact the

office at (516) 572-2244 or send email to jzhao1@nassaucountyny.gov

Sat, Feb 1 – Maria Wen Adcock “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George”

Venue: Great Neck Library Parkville Branch (New Hyde Park)

Location: 10 Campbell St, New Hyde Park

Time: 11:00 AM -12:00 PM

Room: Parkville Branch Programming Room

Age Group: Birth to Grade 6

Registration: Not required

For information: (516) 466-8055

Sun, Feb 2 – Two New Years with author Richard Ho (Lunar New Year & Rosh Hashanah)

Venue: Great Neck Library Main Branch (Main branch)

Location: 159 Bayview Ave, Great Neck

Time: 1:00 PM-2:00 pm

Room: Main Library Children’s Room

Registration: Not required

For information: (516) 466-8055