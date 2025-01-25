Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Snow, Trump and more

A view of snowfall as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are under winter storm warnings and the entire region deals with a significant snowstorm, in New York, United States on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A winter storm brought four inches of snow to Long Island when many people were off from work and school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In the 2024 presidential election, Nassau County was flipped red for the first time in more than two decades. Winning by a 4% margin, or nearly 30,000 votes, Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris after visiting only months before, and has been the first GOP candidate to win Nassau since George H.W Bush in 1988.

A new professional football team will be coming to Long Island and playing at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.

A Nassau County judge has upheld Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s controversial executive order banning trans women from competing women’s sports leagues in county facilities.