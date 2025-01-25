Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Local News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Snow, Trump and more

By Posted on
Winter Storm hits New York and New Jersey
A view of snowfall as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are under winter storm warnings and the entire region deals with a significant snowstorm, in New York, United States on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Storm brings 4 inches of snow to Long Island

A winter storm brought four inches of snow to Long Island when many people were off from work and school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Why was Trump able to flip Nassau to Republican?

Donald Trump was sworn in as President on Jan. 20.
Donald Trump was sworn in as President on Jan. 20.Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the 2024 presidential election, Nassau County was flipped red for the first time in more than two decades. Winning by a 4% margin, or nearly 30,000 votes, Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris after visiting only months before, and has been the first GOP candidate to win Nassau since George H.W Bush in 1988.

Nassau County welcomes new football league

Press conference held for ENTFLA coming to Long Island.
Press conference held for ENTFLA coming to Long Island.Photo courtesy of Casey Fahrer

A new professional football team will be coming to Long Island and playing at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Macy’s Closing Three Locations on Long Island

GettyImages 1162605723
Macy’s mall location and Store Closing sign in 2019 (Getty Images)

Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.

Nassau judge upholds Blakeman’s ban on trans women in sports

The New York Supreme Court sided with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, which he signed into law in July.
The New York Supreme Court sided with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, which he signed into law in July.Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

A Nassau County judge has upheld Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s controversial executive order banning trans women from competing women’s sports leagues in county facilities.

About the Author

More Local News News

More from our Sister Sites