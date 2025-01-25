Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Snow, Trump and more

Storm brings 4 inches of snow to Long Island
A winter storm brought four inches of snow to Long Island when many people were off from work and school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Why was Trump able to flip Nassau to Republican?
In the 2024 presidential election, Nassau County was flipped red for the first time in more than two decades. Winning by a 4% margin, or nearly 30,000 votes, Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris after visiting only months before, and has been the first GOP candidate to win Nassau since George H.W Bush in 1988.
Nassau County welcomes new football league
A new professional football team will be coming to Long Island and playing at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Macy’s Closing Three Locations on Long Island
Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.
Nassau judge upholds Blakeman’s ban on trans women in sports
A Nassau County judge has upheld Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s controversial executive order banning trans women from competing women’s sports leagues in county facilities.