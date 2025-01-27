How ACDS supports kids with developmental disabilities

Plainview-based nonprofit ACDS has come a long way since it started providing services for individuals with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities and their families on Long Island nearly 60 years ago.

The group currently serves 1,500 individuals with speech and communication delays, neuromuscular disorders, sensory processing dysfunction and more. Services provided include early childhood education, day habilitation, residential and more. Working with all ages, they have programs for entire families to enjoy.

“We are known for our continuity of service, that we start from pre-birth,” said Shari Prinstein, Director of Development at ACDS. “Basically when a parent finds out their child will have developmental disabilities, we support them in joining our services.”

ACDS was founded in 1966 by a group of parents with concerns for seeking services for their own young children with Down syndrome. Throughout the years that followed, they have since grown and have multiple locations, including Plainview and Merrick.

The centers embody five core values to follow such as focus, excellence, integrity, outreach and community. Their vision is “to be widely recognized as a leader in the field of Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities by its commitment to quality, innovation and empowerment.”

As a nonprofit, ACDS relies heavily on government funding including from the New York State Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities and the state Department of Education. Only the basic needs are reimbursed, while everything else comes strictly from donations and fundraising. They’ve had several fundraisers this past year including the annual golf outing, Michael’s Down Right Perfect Fundraiser and the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

ACDS provides a “wish list” for donors to see exactly how much of a donation is needed to purchase specific needs. They list from as little as $25 up to $5,000. Every dollar counts in providing for ACDS.

For more information or to donate visit acds.org

