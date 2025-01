Munsey Park Elementary students learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of their Wellness Week lesson

Munsey Park Elementary students in Ms. Macaluso’s second grade class participated in the school’s Wellness Week, which ended with their celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The day was celebrated as a pajama day as well.

Students learned from the lesson the importance of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and also performed plays about the late civil rights leader’s life.