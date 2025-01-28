17-year-old Massapequa hockey player’s number retired at ‘Connor Kasin Night’

The Massapequa varsity hockey team held a memorial for fallen team member Connor Kasin on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Bethpage Ice Rink, where they retired Kasin’s number, 37.

At what was the last home game of the season for the Massapequa Chiefs, the number 37 was hung high in the rafters of the Rink on what was called Connor Kasin Night.

The Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saldino was in attendance after promising to honor Kasin at all town activities.

“In retiring #37, we ensure that his legacy lives on, a symbol of his dedication, spirit and the indelible mark he left on his teammates, coaches, and our community. As his number hangs at Bethpage Ice Rink, it will serve as a constant reminder of the joy he found in the game and the bond we all share through hockey,” Saldino said.

Kasin, 17, fell unconscious during a charity hockey game against Syosset High School on Nov. 30.

The Nassau County Police Department said when they arrived at the scene, they continued CPR efforts until he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Hockey Night was in honor of the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation, a Syosset High School alum who passed died in a car accident in 2023.

The Long Island community has continued to show their support in honoring Kasin and his family.

As a lifelong New York Islanders fan, according to Massapequa Funeral Home, Kasin was honored at an Islanders’ game at UBS Arena in December.

“Tonight the #Isles held a moment of silence to honor and remember 17-year-old Massapequa High School senior and Sharks Elite Hockey player Connor Kasin, who tragically lost his life this past weekend. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates,” said the New York Islanders in a post on X.

The Massapequa Chiefs Hockey team has since changed its profile picture on its social media accounts to include Kasin’s name and number in a circle with wings.

“For as long as I am coach, I will encourage every Chief to play like Connor,” said a Massapequa Chiefs Coach.

Connor is survived by his parents Mary and Craig Kasin; his brothers Christian and Cole; his grandparents, Bruce and Mary-Ann; his beloved great grandmother, Honey.

“You will forever be in our hearts,” said Saldino.