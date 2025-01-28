Unified Window Systems founder Steven Joseph DiMare dies, son continues legacy as CEO  

Unified Window Systems Inc. founder and CEO Steven Joseph DiMare died following a stroke on Jan. 6. He was 60.

DiMare established a family-owned and operated business in 1989 “with a vision of providing high-quality home improvement services while treating every customer like family,” said his son Steven Michael DiMare, who succeeds his father as company CEO. “Family meant everything to Steve, and he made sure to treat his employees and customers as such. After all, home is where the heart is.”

DiMare began as a young laborer carrying windows up multiple flights of stairs in New York City, his son said.

Over the years, he advanced from laborer to installer to foreman, before eventually founding Unified Window Systems Inc. in 1989, starting as one showroom in Hempstead Village.

“His grit, dedication, and ambition turned Unified into a trusted name in the home remodeling industry, completing over 350,000 projects across the New York Metro area,” Steven Michael DiMare said.

In 2019, with the help of his son, the company obtained a DBA as Unified Home Remodeling to showcase its evolution into a full-service remodeling provider.

“What began as a window installation company now offers a wide array of home improvement services, including doors, siding, roofing, masonry, fencing, decking, and more,” his son said.

DiMare’s commitment to quality and customer care extended beyond his business. He was heavily involved with New Ground, a local charity dedicated to helping veterans and families break the cycle of homelessness. His contributions to the community and generosity of spirit will remain central to Unified’s mission.

Steven M. DiMare has now assumed the role of CEO. He began working for the family business in high school, learning the company from the ground up—as his father did before him—beginning as a warehouse worker, then a laborer, a quality control inspector, and a home remodeling expert.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Steven M. DiMare began working as Unified’s marketing director in 2019, before being promoted to vice president, where he worked diligently alongside his father in anticipation of his intended retirement in the next few years.

Steven M. DiMare said he is confident that Unified’s legacy as a dependable and beloved provider of home improvements will continue.

“Unified Home Remodeling is more than just a company; it’s a family,” Steven M. DiMare said. “My father’s dedication to quality, honesty, and treating every customer like family has set the standard for everything we do. With the incredible team my father built and the support of my family, we will continue to uphold those principles and grow Unified for generations to come.”

“Unified’s success has been driven by its team, many of whom have been with the company for decades. This loyalty, coupled with a 99.6% customer satisfaction rating, underscores Unified’s dedication to excellence and the legacy Steven Joseph DiMare leaves behind,” his son said.