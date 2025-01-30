Long Island football team releases full schedule

The Entertainment Football Association announced its schedule for the inaugural season this summer on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The Long Island team plays its first-ever game on June 7 on the road against the Dansbury Diesel. In week 2, the team will then have its home opener at the Nassau Coliseum on June 14 against the New Jersey Ciphers. Long Island’s General Manager, Peter Schwartz, said that he is excited for the action to begin in a few months.

“We’re looking forward to a great atmosphere at our home opener with the return of arena football to Nassau Coliseum,” he said. “I’m expecting a great crowd and a great game. My hope is to also have some former Dragons players at the game to give the night a nostalgic feel.”

The Long Island Dragons were the last football team to call the Coliseum home, playing there from 2001 to 2008.

The Coliseum most notably hosted the New York Islanders for decades and was one of the first homes for the Brooklyn Nets franchise. The building has since hosted several other teams and leagues across multiple sports. The Coliseum has been home to the Nets’ G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, since 2017.

The Diesel, Ciphers, and Fitchburg Heroes are the three other teams competing in the inaugural season. The first ENTFLA game will take place on June 6 in Fitchburg.

Members of the Entertainment Football Association announced on Jan. 15 that they would be bringing a team to Uniondale. Starting then, fans could fill out a form on the league’s website that included what they think the team’s name, colors and mascot should be.

Schwartz announced that the team name and logo will be revealed on Feb. 21. Long Island’s franchise will also put together a coaching staff and roster in the coming months before the start of the season. Douglas Freeman, the league’s founder, said at that press conference that the inaugural season could set the course for expansion.

“Here in Long Island, and in Danbury, Fitchburg and in Morrison, we have to knock it out the park, and once we’ve done that, we’ll grow,” Freeman said.

Tickets for single games at the Coliseum start at $30 and kids ages 12 and under can get in for $20. Season tickets for the four home games can be purchased as well, starting at $110. All tickets include the football game as well as a free concert that the league wants to hold at each event. The ENTFLA also wants to hold tailgate events before each game. Specific information on the concerts and tailgates has yet to be announced.

The full schedule for the Long Island team can be found below:

Week 1: Long Island at Danbury Sat, June 7, 6:05 p.m.

Week 2: New Jersey at Long Island Sat, June 14, 6:05 p.m.

Week 3: Danbury at Long Island Sat, June 21, 6:05 p.m.

Week 4: Long Island at Fitchburg Sat, June 28, 6:05 p.m.

Week 5: Long Island at New Jersey Sat, July 5, 6:05 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Long Island at New Jersey Sat, July 19, 6:05 p.m.

Week 8: Dansbury at Long Island Sat, July 26, 6:05 p.m.

Week 9: Fitchburg at Long Island Sat, Aug. 2, 6:05 p.m.