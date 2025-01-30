Plainview-Old Bethpage drama students delight audiences with classic play

Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School recently staged a production of “Annie JR.”, captivating audiences with its performances. Based on the classic comic strip and adapted from the Broadway show, the musical tells the story of an optimistic orphan navigating life in 1930s New York City.

The cast delivered standout performances, led by Isabel Vasquez as Annie, Scarlett Orenzow as Miss Hannigan, Bryant Molbegat as Oliver Warbucks, Courtney Keslowitz as Grace Farrell, and Sara Chadha as Sandy. Supporting them were Lyla Lanzisera, Miranda Villalobos, Charlotte Edmundson, Maya Weingarten, Harper Cali-Manko and Emmalina Lee, along with an ensemble of more than 50 students.

Behind the scenes, Andrea Martin directed the production and served as music director, with Emma Catalano as producer. Donovan Molinaro took on the roles of choreographer and costume designer, while Brian Burke provided musical accompaniment during rehearsals.

Evan Licari served as stage manager, with technical direction by Rodney Harris.