St. Vincent de Paul Long Island hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive

As Super Bowl Sunday is about to kick off, so is St. Vincent de Paul Long Island’s (SVDPLI) “Souper Bowl” canned food drive. As the community gathers together for the football game of the year, they’re also rallying individuals, families and local businesses to stock the shelves of the food banks during these cold winter months.

Running Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, SVDPLI will be collecting non-perishable food items at multiple locations across Long Island. They are gathering canned soups, vegetables, protein bars, cereal and other essentials for local families in need.

“This time of year, can be particularly tough for many in our community,” said Thomas Abbate, CEO and Executive Director of SVDPLI. “Our ‘Souper Bowl’ drive combines the spirit of teamwork with the importance of giving back. Together, we can ensure that the shelves are stocked in our food pantries.”

The drop-off locations are scattered throughout Long Island in both Nassau and Suffolk County. With over 20 locations, the community can tackle the hunger crisis during this winter together.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island was founded in 1948. It consists of 63 Conferences (parish-based volunteer groups), 2 thrift stores, multiple parish-based food pantries and a transitional housing program. They provide for thousands of people annually to help overcome hardship. Their volunteers throughout the island bring support to many, especially the most vulnerable in the community, through home visits while offering food, clothing, financial aid and spiritual support.

Donations are encouraged to be brought to their designated drop-off sites. Organizing your own collection drive to support the initiative is appreciated. If you are interested in hosting a collection, please contact Trish Rongo at trongo@svdpli.org. For more information about the “Souper Bowl” Canned Food Drive, visit svdpli.org.