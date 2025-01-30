Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a performance by comedian Kathleen Madigan.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN IN BECAUSE OF YOU, MY TRIBUTE TO TONY BENNET

Enjoy a lovely tribute to the wonderful Tony Bennet supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble. Come see a special event performed by one of Tony Bennet’s own close friends. This night will include some of his greatest hits like “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+, 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

KATHLEEN MADIGAN

Grab hold of your wine glass because you’re invited to The Day Drinking Tour with Kathleen Madigan. For 32 years she’s been bringing laughter to the hearts of all who witness her comedy. See the reason she’s been in so many late-night appearances and comedy specials. You don’t want to miss out on a night like this.

The Day Drinking Tour The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.75-$65. 7, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

THE FURRY FORECASTER

Join in on the Groundhog Day forecasting festivities and make your own groundhog to take home.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, licm.org

Free with admission. 12 p.m. Feb. 1.

LOU NEGLIA KICKBOXING

Catch these fighters face off on the road to Madison Square Garden.

The Space at Westbury Theatre, 250 Post Ave., Westbury thespaceatwestbury.com

$60-$110. 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

THE SOUTH SHORE SYMPHONY – HERITAGE AND MEMORY

The program features Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel: Prelude, Watkins’ Soul of Remembrance, Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, op. 43, D major.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$35. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

SUTTON FOSTER

One of Broadway’s brightest stars Foster is a multi-talented force, an actress, singer and dancer.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, stallercenter.com

$58-$196. 8 p.m. Feb. 1.

SPANISH JOURNEY

Presented in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$36-$83. 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

TOBY TOBIAS

Born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, Huntington Station-based Toby Tobias has immersed himself in many genres of American Music while never leaving behind his roots in the rhythms and melodies of his homeland.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

UMPHREY’S MCGEE

Hitting the road on their Cruising Altitude – 2025 Tour, this Indiana-based prog-rock jam band’s genre-mashing style will at times make you think you’re listening to Incubus.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$65. 7 p.m. Feb. 2.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$90. 7 p.m. Feb. 2.

THE CHER SHOW

The Tony Award-winning musical of her story is packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$41-$165. 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

