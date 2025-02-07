New Hyde Park-Garden City Park’s Hillside grade school students selected as winners in art contest

Hillside Grade School fourth-grader Ellie Chen, art teacher Jenna Marotta and sixth-grader Sophie Liu. Photo courtesy of New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District

Hillside Grade School fourth-grader Ellie Chen and sixth-grader Sophie Liu participated in the Shanti Fund Peace Artworks Contest. Their artworks were selected by a panel of judges to be displayed in the 2025 Shanti Fund Calendar.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 23. The chosen students will prepare a write-up of approximately 150-200 words about their artwork for the award program booklet.

Shanti Fund is a Long Island-based charitable organization that is committed to spreading enlightenment and peace through education.