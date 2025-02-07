Rushmore Avenue students bring learning to life through hands-on experiments and projects

Rushmore Avenue students recently participated in various hands on and engaging lessons that helped bring their learning to life. From creating their own snow and designing a literature graffiti wall to experimenting with the properties of oobleck, last month was filled with lessons throughout multiple fields.

In Mrs. McGovern’s third and fourth grade class, students became scientists as they measured ingredients and combined baking soda with conditioner to create homemade snow. They shaped and played with cold snowballs—similar to those found outside—while staying warm inside their classroom.

Sixth grade students kicked off the new year by beginning their second ELA unit which focuses on conflict and challenge in literature. To encourage discussion and critical thinking, students contributed to a “graffiti wall” where they wrote, commented and responded to each other’s ideas about the unit’s essential questions.

Students in Mrs. Ambroise and Mrs. Downey’s class explored the properties of oobleck—a slime-like substance that has the qualities of both a solid and a liquid. By mixing cornstarch and water, they observed how oobleck flowed like a liquid but stiffened under pressure.

These hands-on lessons reinforced key concepts in science and literature while encouraging curiosity and creativity among students throughout multiple grade levels.