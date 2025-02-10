Port’s planned accessible playground receives $675K grant

New York State rewarded the Village of Port Washington North with a $675,000 grant to construct an accessible playground and walking trail near Channel Drive. The 4.75-acre parcel of land will include a splash pad and a quarter-mile walking trail for residents of all abilities to enjoy.

The funding is in addition to $1 million Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded last July, allowing for the project to enter phase two, a period for engineers and village officials to finalize the park’s design and begin construction plans.

An Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant “musical playground” equipped with sensory features is among the planned park’s main features. A “quiet grove” for children to rest when feeling overstimulated will also complement the sensory playground parts.

Fitness stations will also adjoin the walking trail to promote fitness for all ages.

“It just incorporates so many wonderful features for kids of all ages and abilities to access,” said Village of Port Washington North Mayor Robert Weitzner. “We’re hoping to really make this a destination where people who have children of all abilities, who have grandchildren of all abilities, [and] young adults, middle-aged, and seniors, can come exercise if they wish.”

In 2022 the Village of Port Washington purchased the lot on Channel Drive for $2.3 million and has been planning the park’s design while considering funding options. As the project added features such as a splash pad for the warmer months, the cost to finish the park will come out to around $3.7 million.

Weitzner says the project’s planning is almost done and with the additional funding it is closer to the final stages. Another $275,000 of funding from Nassau County is pending approval, but Weitzner hopes the County Legislature will release the money soon. The recent $675,000 grant came from New York State’s Pro-Housing Communities Initiative, which has designated Port Washington as a pro-housing community.

The project will also be looking for community members and corporations interested in supporting the accessible playground to consider donating to help cap off the final costs.

Weitzner estimates that on the project’s current course, the village can begin breaking ground on the playground and walking trail around spring 2026, with a possible completion date later in the year.