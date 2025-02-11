Mineola receives $1.1M state grant to upgrade community center

Mineola’s Community Center will be getting a major renovation – possibly as soon as next year, thanks to a more than $1.1 million capital improvement grant from the state.

The renovations will include significant upgrades to the gymnasium, such as new volleyball nets, a new HVAC system, and new flooring as well as padding on the walls to increase safety for both youth sports and senior groups, Mineola Mayor Paul A. Pereira said.

Renovations will also include improvements to the center’s sound and lighting systems, installation of a permanent projector, sanding the stage, modernization of the kitchen, improvements to the center’s three classrooms, increased storage, new windows and a new paint job, Pereira said.

According to both the mayor and Village Clerk Bryan Rivera, these renovations to the center, which has not been updated in over 30 years, are deeply needed. For example, the gym floor is cracking in some places, and due to the old HVAC systems, programming has had to be canceled multiple times because the center was too hot or too cold to hold activities, Rivera said.

The mayor estimated the construction would begin in the fall of this year. He predicted it would be completed in mid-2026, but emphasized that the timeline was subject to change based on the time it takes to hire contractors and is dependent on construction going smoothly.

The center typically hosts multiple programs five days a week from senior groups like the Golden Age Club, the Leisure Club, and a basketball club for adults over 55, Rivera said. Youth sports organizations like the Mineola Athletic Association and Police Activities League, which use the center for baseball, soccer, and lacrosse, also use the space.

Between 20 and 30 different groups, including community groups like Boy and Girl Scout troops, produce programming in the center each year, he added. Large annual events are also held at the center, including a Halloween party. Use of the center is always free of charge.

During the renovation period, the center will work to have as little disruption to regular programming as possible, Rivera said. However, if there are periods where the center cannot be used at all, he said creative options may be explored, such as using other village buildings including the public library and Fire Department for some activities.

Once the renovations are complete, the center will be able to host more programming each year, Rivera said.

The renovations are projected to cost roughly $2.2 million and will be partially funded by the village’s receipt of a $1,133,000 New York State Grant for Capital Improvements for Pro-Housing Communities on Jan. 28. Mineola is one of four Long Island communities to receive this type of grant. The other half of the cost will be covered by the village’s unappropriated funds.

“It was literally nearing its life expectancy,” Pereira said about the community center. “This is a blessing that we’re able to [receive] $1.1 million and hopefully, within a year or so, have a brand new community center that’s open to thousands of people in the community.”