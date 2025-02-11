Andrew Monteleone sworn in as Town of Oyster Bay trustee

The Town of Oyster Bay has appointed lawyer Andrew Monteleone to fill a seat on the Town Board that has been vacant since December 2024.

Town trustees unanimously voted for Monteleone to replace Michele Johnson, who stepped down from the Town Board to become a district court judge. She had been a trustee for more than a decade.

“It’s very important that we fill that seat with someone of very high levels of skill, talent, dedication, and hard work,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Monteleone has served as a board member of the Town of Oyster Bay’s Zoning Board of Appeals since 2021. He is also a school board member for St. Edward the Confessor School in Syosset.

Monteleone will serve as a trustee through the remainder of the year.

Monteleone received his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University, majoring in political science and biology. He then got his master’s from Long Island University before finishing his education at the Fordham University’s School of Law, earning his juris doctor in 1999.

He began his professional career as an assistant district attorney in Nassau County. He spent four years in that role before transitioning to private practice, when he founded his own law firm specializing in personal injury litigation and estate planning. Monteleone has been a member of Monteleone & Siegel since 2016.

The new town trustee has also been the president of the Former Assistant District Attorney’s Association and board member of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Nassau County. He is also an active member of the New York State Bar Association, Nassau County Bar Association, and Knights of Columbus.

“Let’s get to work,” Monteleone said after being sworn in.