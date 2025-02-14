Repairs to Shore Road seawall scheduled to start Tuesday.

A portion of the Shore Hill seawall that will be repaired and reconstructed.

Repairs on the Shore Road Seawall in Port Washington will start on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Construction will take place for four or five days behind the temporary concrete barrier, according to the Department of Public Works. According to estimates, Shore Road connects around 12,000 residents and 8,000 vehicles between Manorhaven and Sands Point with Baxter Estates weekly.

Department of Public Works officials said they anticipate reopening the area and restoring original traffic patterns after removing a temporary barrier in the southbound lane.

The first construction phase comes after the county allocated $5 million in capital reserves in January to repair the road, which DPW officials say is needed to mitigate flooding and reduce coastal erosion.

“With spring fast approaching, I am thrilled that we are now in a position to begin essential repairs that will secure Shore Road for the future and give Port Washington and Manorhaven residents the peace of mind they have long been seeking,” Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) said in a press release.

DeRiggi-Whitton also thanked county and state officials for committing resources to the project, and Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson for being an active advocate for repairs.

Damage to the seawall, the sidewalk and the southbound lane along Shore Road near the intersection with Habor Road was discovered by DPW during the construction of a traffic light at the intersection last summer.

Gov. Kathy Hochul allocated $7.7 million to the Village of Baxter Estates to repair the road in July 2024, and a temporary barrier was installed shortly afterward.

Plans for the seawall have changed multiple times since September.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation approved the reconstruction effort this past summer, with initial plans finalized on Sept. 10. But after the contractor identified concerns regarding the project’s plans, officials agreed to make revisions and get a modified permit from the state.

Officials expect the current construction efforts to wrap up by the end of the week, weather permitting, and will resume regular traffic patterns along Shore Road once the barrier in place is removed.