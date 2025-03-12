Glen Cove students read over 40,000 minutes in superhero-inspired program

Deasy School students with author Claudia Marra and her book, “There’s Something About Pizza”

Glen Cove’s four elementary schools completed their 34th annual Pick-A-Reading-Partner Program, an award-winning initiative that fosters a lifelong love of reading.

This year’s theme, “Reading is My Superpower,” encouraged students to discover the magic of reading while engaging in exciting literacy-based activities, special guest visits, and community involvement.

The district-wide celebration included a Read-a-thon Challenge, which encouraged students to collectively read 40,000 minutes across each building and was sponsored by the PTA and organized by the reading program’s committee,

If students at each school reached their goals, a special surprise awaited them. Each school participated in its own unique way, ensuring that students had a memorable and enriching experience.

Connolly School students were greeted by principal “Super Captain” Klatsky, who encouraged students to read and hosted superhero dress-up days. Landing School students met special guest visitors, like author and illustrator D. Jude Miller, and unveiled a Little Free Library outside of the building.

Deasy School students met author Claudia Marra at a school-wide assembly about her book “There’s Something About Pizza,” and Gribbin School students participated in buddy-reading activities across different grade levels and celebrated the end of the program with a superhero dress-up day

The Pick-A-Reading-Partner Program encourages families to spend 20 minutes each night reading together—whether it’s books, magazines, newspapers, or favorite stories from home or the local library. The school district thanks the Parent-Teacher Associations, educators and families that participate.